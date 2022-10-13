Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $195.18 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $195.18 million and $1.46 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Songbird has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Songbird has a current supply of 16,089,041,095.890411 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Songbird is 0.01961388 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,317,908.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

