Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Trading Down 8.0 %

SLSSF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 5,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Solaris Resources has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.