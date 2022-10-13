Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 5,566.7% in September

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 5,566.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNRY traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 978,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,754. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

