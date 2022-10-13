SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.78

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 331389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,088 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

