Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 3.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $85.85. 73,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,376,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SQM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

