Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 389.6% in September

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 389.6% from the September 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LITM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 744,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres located in Manitoba.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.