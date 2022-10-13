Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

