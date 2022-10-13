SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Down 0.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €40.90 ($41.73) and last traded at €41.92 ($42.78). 66,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.96 ($42.82).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.41 and a 200-day moving average of €45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

