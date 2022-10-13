SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. 1,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,601. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.84 million, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.07.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $652,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 673.9% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 127.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 242,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.