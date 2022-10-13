SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 85,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 221.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 162,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,043. SLM Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Stories

