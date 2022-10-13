Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $39.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

SCCAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

