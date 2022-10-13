Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down to $83.92

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.92, but opened at $81.30. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $81.04, with a volume of 10,646 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

