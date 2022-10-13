Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

SWKS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. 42,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,318. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.