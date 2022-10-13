SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 10,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $897.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

