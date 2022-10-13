SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $78.38

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.38, but opened at $73.70. SiTime shares last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 2,628 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $32,750.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.