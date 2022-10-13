Single Point Partners LLC Sells 28,754 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.35. 622,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,580. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

