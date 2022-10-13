Single Point Partners LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.00. 141,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,300. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.58 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

