Single Point Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 860,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 64,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

