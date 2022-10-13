Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 873.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $3,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,051,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

