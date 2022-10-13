Single Point Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

ABT stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.36. 241,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

