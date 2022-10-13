Single Point Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. 255,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,507. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

