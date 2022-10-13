Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,281 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.69. 217,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.31 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

