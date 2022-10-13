Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 15,014 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 281,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

