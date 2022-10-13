Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 1,769,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

