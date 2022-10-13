Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.75. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 31.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $6,864,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

