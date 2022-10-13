Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

