Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up to $56.72

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.72, but opened at $57.86. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 3,241 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

