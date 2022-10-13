Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 4.6 %

SMMNY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 98,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

