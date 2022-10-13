Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the September 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 4.6 %
SMMNY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.69. 98,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.23.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
