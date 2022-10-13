Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declines By 95.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HYZD opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $358,000.

