Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Declines By 95.5%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the September 15th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ HYZD opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $23.01.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
