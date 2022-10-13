Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Declines By 49.6%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

