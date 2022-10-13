Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Declines By 93.3%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

TANNI opened at $25.28 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.