Short Interest in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Decreases By 82.4%

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the September 15th total of 156,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTL. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III stock remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,539. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

