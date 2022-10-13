Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Expands By 202.2%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 202.2% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.7 days.

Thales Price Performance

Thales stock remained flat at $107.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Thales has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

