Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Drops By 65.5%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,839 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,151.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 94.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

