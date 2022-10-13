Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Expands By 1,300.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 1,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

