Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Drops By 64.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.
About Sotherly Hotels
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHON)
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.