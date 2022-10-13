Short Interest in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC) Expands By 857.1%

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SUAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 190,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 949,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 132,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SUAC stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

About ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

