Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Expands By 3,100.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

RNMBY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 3,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rheinmetall Company Profile

RNMBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

(Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

