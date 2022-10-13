Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Expands By 3,100.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
RNMBY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 3,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74.
Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.
