Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Declines By 87.6%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Peninsula Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 231,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,948. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

