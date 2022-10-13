Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Declines By 87.6%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Peninsula Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 231,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,948. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
