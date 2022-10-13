Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW) Rises By 500.0%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OSTRW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. 20,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,271. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oyster Enterprises Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTRW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

