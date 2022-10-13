Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Grows By 4,286.2%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 4,286.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 162,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.26.
