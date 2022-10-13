Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Grows By 4,286.2%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, an increase of 4,286.2% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTLC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 162,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,031. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.26.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.