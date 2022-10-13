Short Interest in Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Increases By 3,860.0%

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a growth of 3,860.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

Shares of NCAUF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

