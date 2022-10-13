Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declines By 83.8%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the September 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 254,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,495. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $0.0195 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

