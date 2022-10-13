Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Expands By 362.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 362.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07.
Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBINN)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.