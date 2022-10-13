Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Expands By 362.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 362.1% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,487. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

