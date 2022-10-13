Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Grows By 7,700.0%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medical Marijuana Stock Performance
Shares of Medical Marijuana stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,208. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Medical Marijuana Company Profile
