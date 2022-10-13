Short Interest in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Grows By 10,344.4%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 10,344.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MDH Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

MDH Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 112,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,634. MDH Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDH. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 76.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,374,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 628,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 577,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MDH Acquisition by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Company Profile

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

