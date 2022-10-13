Short Interest in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Grows By 277.8%

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 548,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

