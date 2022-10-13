Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Declines By 53.3%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LLESY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.