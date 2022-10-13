Short Interest in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA) Decreases By 99.5%

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the September 15th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Lakeshore Acquisition I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition I stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Lakeshore Acquisition I worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Price Performance

LAAA remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Wednesday. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LAAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

