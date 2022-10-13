Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Drops By 91.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the September 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of KRKNF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,022. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

